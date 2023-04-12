Sagah: Upgrades planned for over 9,000 Raspberry Pi sets in primary schools

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak is considering upgrades and more items to supplement the over 9,000 Raspberry Pi sets already supplied to some 1,000 primary schools in the state, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Stressing that an initiative is not an experimental move by the state, the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said the provision of Raspberry Pi is meant to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among pupils from a young age.

“We will add other items. We will work on it, for upgrades (to the Raspberry Pi sets).

“All this while, we use our own state funds. We do hope the federal (government) can help one day but this is the own initiative of Sarawak,” he said after the press briefing on STEM Trailblazers – Powered by Pi at the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus today.

He said the initiative to provide Raspberry Pi sets to schools has targets and objectives to achieve.

“That is why we conducted training for teachers involved to teach this technology and promote STEM to the students.

“We want Sarawakians since a young age to prepare themselves for the future, because the world in the future will be driven by digitalisation and technology,” he said.

At the briefing, Sagah said the initiative is to complement “what the Ministry of Education Malaysia is doing”.

“This is for Sarawak. My ministry will do anything possible to make things happen here because we love Sarawak,” he said.

Sagah pointed out his ministry began with a vision to help accelerate innovation and digital skills among young children by using Raspberry Pi.

He added the device can also function as ‘internet in a box’ for rural schools that lack internet connectivity through an intranet system.

According to him, Raspberry Pi is a low cost, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a monitor. It is a capable device that enables students to explore computing and to learn how to program in languages such as Scratch and Python.

“By 2021, the ministry has provided over 9,000 units of Raspberry Pi sets, including monitors, keyboard, and mouses to primary schools all over Sarawak. This is in line with our objective of promoting STEM and ICT (information and communication technology) education to students in Sarawak,” he said.

In 2022, the ministry began training teachers across Sarawak, delivering training in tertiary institution partners such as Swinburne Sarawak, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Curtin University Malaysia, and Riam Institute of Technology, he said.

He added the ministry also went directly to rural schools and district education offices (PPD) to provide the training in order to reduce the burden of teachers having to travel.

“In 2022, we completed training for over 1,300 teachers, PPD staff, and school computer technicians, fulfilling our promise of training at least 1,265 teachers in 2022. This training will be a continuous training to be offered to teachers in 2023 and 2024 and perhaps even beyond,” he said.

Swinburne Sarawak pro vice chancellor Professor Lau Hieng Ho said the Raspberry Pi computers given to all 1,265 primary schools in Sarawak is a brilliant initiative to bring coding and computer literacy to both urban and rural classrooms.

He said there has been feedback from many teachers and he even watched some YouTube videos of teachers using Raspberry Pi.

He said between 2022 and 2023, Swinburne coordinated and delivered Raspberry Pi training to all 30 districts in Sarawak, working together with UTS and Curtin.

“Swinburne has conducted train-the-trainer training with our partners and has been in charge of delivering the training to teachers within the southern zone of Sarawak. To date, we have trained over 700 teachers through three levels of Level A, B, and C.

“Moving forward, we will continue to support the ministry in providing refresher training as well as the Level D training, which is set to begin in the second half of this year,” he added.

Also present at the press briefing were deputy ministers Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datuk Francis Harden, Swinburne Sarawak chairman Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and Curtin Malaysia deputy pro vice chancellor Dr Vincent Lee.