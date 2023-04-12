Sarawak ministry partners with 3 universities to organise STEM Trailblazers 2023

KUCHING (April 12): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MIETD) is partnering with three universities to organise the STEM Trailblazers 2023 – Powered by Pi from July 6 to 9.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah said the event, which is part of Sarawak’s 60 years of independence celebration, is organised in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and Curtin University Malaysia.

He also disclosed that the event will involve all 30 district education offices (PPD) in the state, over 2,000 students and teachers, adding that there will also be industry exhibits and talks by internationally acclaimed speakers.

“The programme signifies our commitment in promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as our cornerstone for Sarawak’s development,” he told a press briefing today.

He also said the event will have two major programmes, namely a Raspberry Pi Forum and a STEM festival.

“Both programmes are pivotal in showcasing the best talents Sarawak has to offer, and demonstrates how my Ministry has been central to the development of human capital,” he added.

According to him, the three universities had been tasked to come up with an event which will be Sarawak’s biggest and greatest event in STEM for teachers and students.

“Sarawak believes in the talents (that) we have in the State. We believe that our children can make a difference when given the right tools and knowledge.

“The STEM Trailblazers 2023 event is our belief that our future generation are the trailblazers of today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor Prof Lau Hieng Ho said it is hoped the STEM Trailblazers programme will generate interest, motivate and inspire young Sarawakians to take an interest in STEM.

He hoped that these students will take up STEM education programmes and subsequently accept jobs in the STEM field.

“Together with the ministry, we will work hand in hand to achieve the national target of a 60 per cent uptake of students in STEM subjects by 2030,” he said.

Curtin Malaysia deputy pro vice-chancellor Dr Vincent Lee who also spoke, said the university is honoured to partner with MIETD to organise the event.

He explained that STEM is at the heart of it all, especially in the push to develop and adopt new digital technologies, and key to future of both urban and rural development in Sarawak.

“Therefore, this STEM Trailblazers is an excellent platform to engage the young minds of Sarawak, to instil a keen interest in STEM through an integration approach, inspire them to pursue careers in STEM-related fields, and showcase how far Sarawak has come in STEM.

“This event will help bridge Sarawak’s knowledge acquisition and human capital development needs to meet its long-term aspirations,” he said.

A lineup to distinguished speakers is also expected to give their presentations. They include University of Cambridge’s Raspberry Pi Education Research Centre director Dr Sue Sentence and Malaysian astrophysicist Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Othman.