Sarawak now known as Malaysia’s economic powerhouse, says Premier

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak’s economic growth has earned the state the moniker ‘Malaysia’s economic powerhouse’, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was acknowledged by various Peninsular Malaysian entities, with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Inland Revenue Board coming to seek investment opportunities in Sarawak.

“People come here to see Sarawak’s economy. Some even call Sarawak as Malaysia’s economic powerhouse,” Abang Johari said during the Gedong Mini Isthmus Masterplan Project land compensation cheque presentation ceremony at the Gedong Community Hall today.

He called on the people to remain united so that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) stays strong, allowing Sarawak to gain more benefits and earnings.

On the Gedong Mini Isthmus Masterplan Project, he said it will change the landscape of Gedong and its surrounding areas, including Simunjan.

He said there will be many facilities and amenities built to attract rapid development in the area, such as roads, offices, hotel, and township.

“Jalan Gedong to Samalatong in Hulu Simunjan will start construction end of this year. It will take 36 months to complete, and once completed, will make it easier for those in Hulu Simunjan to travel to Gedong,” he said.

This will mean that Hulu Simunjan will no longer be on the outskirts as it will become part of the Gedong and Simunjan expansion project, he said.

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, said as Kuching has its own Isthmus, Gedong must not lose out and will have one as well.

“Gedong is located in the middle, between Serian and Samarahan. And with the organic development plan, it will spread from the centre,” he said.

Samarahan Division Land and Survey Department superintendent Mohammad Zunica Mohamad Sapi’ee said the Gedong Mini Isthmus Masterplan Project was approved by the State Planning Council on June 15, 2022, covering a site of 311.7 acres.

“The project involved 82 landowners with 114 compensation cheques totalling RM5.2 million,” he said.

He added the project will benefit the people as it will provide quality facilities such as education, health, commercial and housing, aside from new job opportunities.

Among those present were Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Infrastructure and Port Development Deputy Minister Aidel Lariwoo; Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi; Simunjan assemblyman Awla Idris; Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee; and Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli.