Serian fisherman jailed seven years for armed gang robbery

KUCHING (April 12): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a fisherman to seven years in jail for committing armed gang robbery at a 24-hour convenient store last month.

Judge Maris Agan meted out the sentence against Hamizi Izam, 22 after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Code which carries a jail term for up to 20 years and also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Maris also ordered Hamizi’s sentence to take effect from today.

Hamizi, who hails from Kampung Lintang Baru in Serian committed the offence at the 24-hour convenience store located in MJC Batu Kawa here around 2.40am on March 17, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Hamizi and another man approached the store’s cashier and took out a knife and a sickle, ordering her to be quiet and to unlock the cash register.

They took cash amounting to RM51.95 and 21 packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store.

Following a police report lodged, Hamizi was arrested around 4.40pm on the same day. A broken knife and a phone were also seized.

During investigation, the cashier was able to recognise and confirm the weapon that was used by Hamizi and also his physical appearance.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian while Hamizi was unrepresented by a legal counsel