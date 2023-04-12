Sibu MP starts distributing cash aid to storm victims

SIBU (April 12): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has started distributing cash assistance to those whose houses were damaged by the freak storm on April 5.

Forty of them under the first batch received the assistance today.

Ling said between 200 and 250 of the aid recipients came from his parliamentary constituency.

“The amount of assistance for each recipient is based on the severity of damage to their houses, with the maximum being RM1,000,” he told reporters after presenting the aid at Sibu Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters in Rajang Park here.

Ling urged those affected by the storm but have not applied for the aid yet to do so at their headquarters here by Friday the latest.

He said about 100 applications received so far involved at least five per cent damage to the roof of the houses.

He also told the storm victims that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would provide similar assistance.

“But I was informed that the committee has not finalised things that need to be submitted by the applicants to be eligible for the aid.

“Previously the victims were only asked to lodge a report either with the police, Civil Defence Force or Sibu District Office.

“But now the victims are asked to lodge a police report. The committee should clarify the matter to help the victims file their application,” he said.