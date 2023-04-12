Sng suggests Zuraida form her own party

MIRI (April 12): Datuk Larry Sng has advised Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin to register a new party with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to fulfil her wish to lead a political party as Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has rejected her.

He said this in response to the Attorney General’s objection against Zuraida’s legal action to be officially recognised as PBM president.

Legal representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) informed the High Court in Kuala Lumpur this morning that the objection was in line with ROS’s decision to recognise Sng as the party’s president.

Sng declined to comment further on the court case, saying the date of hearing in court had been fixed.

In her application filed last month, the former plantation industries and commodities minister and Ampang MP is also seeking a declaration that the ROS’s action in declaring Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shen as the party’s president was unlawful and unreasonable.

She is also seeking a mandamus order to compel ROS to register and acknowledge her as PBM president, to take effect from Oct 7 last year.

In her application, Zuraida said that PBM had legally appointed her as the party president last Oct 7 and subsequently the ROS was informed of this on Oct 27.

Zuraida was formerly PKR Wanita chief before leaving for Bersatu in 2020 during the Sheraton Move that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and ushered in a change of administration to Perikatan Nasional.

However, she left Bersatu for PBM in the middle of last year before becoming embroiled in a leadership tussle with Sng before the 15th General election which was only patched up just before nomination date.

Zuraida and 10 others were sacked in December last year and this was followed by the announcement of the party’s new supreme council led by Sng as president in February this year.

In response to Zuraida seeking court intervention, Sng today reaffirmed that he is the legitimate president recognised by ROS, and any document indicating otherwise is a fake and the latter had also previously acknowledged him as party president.

Judge Amarjeet Singh had fixed May 11 for clarification and to decide on whether to grant or deny leave for Zuraida to proceed with the judicial review.