SRDC chief: High time for councillors’ fixed allowance to be reviewed in line with increased responsibilities

SIBU (April 12): It is high time for councillors’ fixed allowance to be reviewed in line with their increased tasks and responsibilities, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He pointed out that this is important in order for councillors to discharge their duties effectively.

“If they are the councillors looking after the rural and semi-rural areas, they would need certain cost to follow-up on reports and complaints about issues highlighted by the people,” he said.

According to him, the duties of councillors nowadays are not only limited to the meeting room as policymakers, but they are also required to be on the the ground to better understand the problems and issues faced by the people.

“Besides that, councillors also become the focal person – the frontline link between the public and local government for public to revert their issues and problems as they (councillors) are form part of the community itself,” he added.

Sempurai made this comment in support of Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil’s recent call for a review of councillors’ allowance and perks in discharging their duties.

Speaking to reporters, after witnessing the installation of 32 councillors for the Kanowit District Council (KDC), at Kanowit District Office hall in Kanowit on Monday, Penguang had pointed out that there would be a second transformation programme for the local authorities (PBTs) in Sarawak to enhance their quality of services.

According to him, the ‘Transformasi Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan 2.0’, would include a review of existing policies in the PBTs, introduction of new ones and also re-evaluation of allowances for the councillors.

The Deputy Minister had recalled the last time such transformation programme took place was in 2012.