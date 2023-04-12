S’wak Energy to ensure its operating system works efficiently, says CEO

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (Sarawak Energy) staff and contractors will ensure that the state electric utility company’s operating system will always work efficiently, especially during the festive season, said its group chief executive officer (CEO) Datu Sharbini Suhaili.

Speaking during a break of fast event hosted by Sarawak Energy held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday, Sharbini also said the company is always committed to increasing efforts at all times to ensure continuous electricity supply to the community in Sarawak.

“Contingency measures are implemented for any disruption electricity supply to ensure that power restoration can be done effectively,” he added.

As the leading energy utility company in Sarawak and the largest developer of renewable energy in Malaysia, Sharbini pointed out that the company is not only committed to providing 24-hour reliable and affordable power supply across Sarawak, but also with the most competitive electricity tariffs in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

He said Sarawak Energy is also fully committed to providing reliable, renewable and affordable energy to Sarawak.

“The reliable, renewable and affordable energy to Sarawak should also bring benefits to the people and through the commitment, it encourages and supports socio-economic development in line with Sarawak’s vision to become a developed and high-income state by 2030,” he added.

To prioritse the interests of the wider community and environment in which it operates, Sharbini said Sarawak Energy is committed to supporting its social investment focus areas, including education and young people, environmental management and conservation, culture and heritage, as well as community development and entrepreneurship.

Themed “Berambeh Sungkei Bersama Sarawak Energy”, the event, which was hosted for Sarawak Energy’s Kuching-based stakeholders and community, was attended by around 500 guests. A similar event was held in Miri recently.

The event is part of the Sarawak Energy’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by engaging with the communities it serves, as well as to promote interaction between these communities and Sarawak Energy’s leadership and employees, by fostering positive relationships and goodwill.

The event also saw the handover of contributions to representatives of local mosques, suraus and charitable organisations including Maahad Tahfiz.

Among those invited to the event were guests from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Pekerja Islam, Rumah Sri Kenangan, Rumah Amal Nur Murni, Masjid Darul Hasanah Kampung Selang Ulu, Masjid Darul Salam Kampung Terombol, Masjid Darul Salihin Telaga Air, Surau Darul Taqwa Kampung Selang Laut, Surau Darul Salihin Sibu Laut, Surau Khairul Amal Demak and Surau Darul Ibadah Jalan Mendu.

Representatives from Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and various Sarawak government ministries, departments and agencies under the Premier of Sarawak were also invited to the event.

Also present were Sharbini’s wife Datin Norasmah Kassim, officials and staff from Sarawak Energy.