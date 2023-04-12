Two men held for trying to steal cables

KOTA KINABALU (April 12): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) auxiliary policemen on Tuesday detained two men for attempting to steal cables belonging to a telecommunications company.

SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor said the suspects were detained near Condominium Bay 21, Jalan Tanjung Lipat around 4am.

“Both suspects have been handed to the police for further action,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Idris, SESB auxiliary police team have launched a special operation, dubbed ‘Operasi Kabel Elektrik’, to combat the increase theft of electricity cables that belong to the company.

Meanwhile, Idris said SESB technical team are restoring electricity supply in several districts following power disruption on Wednesday.

He said the power disruption occurred at the turbine power ggenerator at 10.30am (April 12).

“In order to stabilize the grid frequency, the Under Frequency Load Shedding Scheme (UFLS) mechanism has been activated to prevent the grid system from being completely paralyzed.

“The system has experienced load shedding of up to 55MW and to ensure grid stability, SESB has had to implement supply rationing to deal with load demand throughout the state.

“Supply is being gradually restored and SESB will continue to monitor the situation which is expected to return to normal by today (yesterday),” he said, adding that restoration is being carried out in stages.