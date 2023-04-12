Unlikely for chaos to strike unity govt if Najib’s royal pardon granted, says analyst

KUCHING (April 12): The issue of chaos to happen in the federal government if former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s royal pardon were to be granted, would not arise, said a political analyst.

According to Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, the unity government is now stable with a two-thirds majority, which he points out as ‘the most important thing’.

Moreover, the country also has the Anti-Hopping Law in place, meant to prevent the formation of a back-door government like the one borne out of the infamous ‘Sheraton’s Move’.

“On top of that, the power to grant a pardon is the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, not the government.

“Thus, any act of trying to influence or exerting pressure so that the Agong would not consent to granting the royal pardon, would be an act of disrespecting the authority of His Majesty.

“Similarly, the power to free (Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from all his charges rests with the legislative power and not the power of politicians or groups who try to put pressure on the legal system so as to not free him,” said the Universiti Malaya academician.

He said this in response to Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who in a statement said the issues of the application of royal pardon for Najib and the delay in Ahmad Zahid’s trial for corruption and money-laundering charges, had brought a negative impact on the good image of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR lawmaker had said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) would collapse together with Barisan Nasional (BN) if Najib and Ahmad Zahid were to be let off scot-free.

Hassan also described the developments that took place at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on April 10 as ‘very scary and worrying’.