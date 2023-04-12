With extra Raya holiday, S’wak Teachers Union hopes educators don’t take more days off to celebrate

SIBU (April 12): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) is hoping no teacher will add to their personal leave days at the end of the upcoming break, following the decision by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to make April 19 an additional holiday for Hari Raya.

STU president Kullin Djayang said teachers need to properly plan their trip back to their respective hometowns and to return to work at the end of the holidays so as not to disrupt the teaching and learning process.

“STU thanks MoE for giving one more day of extra leave. We hope that teachers who are far from their families can plan their festive holidays back to their respective hometowns.

“With the availability of this additional leave, it is hoped that no teacher will add personal leave days after the leave period ends. We request that all teachers be on duty when the school day resumes,” he said in a statement last night.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Tuesday announced that April 19 would be an additional holiday for all schools, in anticipation of the possibility that Aidilfitri may fall on April 21.

She said the decision enables teachers and parents, especially those working in other states, to return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, Kullin said STU hoped that a similar consideration would be given during other festivals.

“For Gawai Dayak and Christmas, it is not much of a problem because they fall during the school holidays.

“But for Deepavali, Indian teachers serving in Sarawak would definitely want to return early to celebrate with their families. Likewise for Chinese New Year – it also falls on a school day so it is certain that Chinese teachers would also want to celebrate with their families,” he said.

He said the MoE must use its discretion in dealing with the matter so as to be seen as being fair to all races in the country.