AirAsia increases flights to Sarawak for Aidilfitri period

KUCHING (April 13): AirAsia has increased its flight frequency to Sarawak one week before and one week after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to meet rising demand.

Sarawak Affairs head Hamdan Mohamad said travellers looking to balik kampung for the Hari Raya season can enjoy its fixed fare promo for RM199 one way.

He said seats are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

“We have additional midnight flights for Hari Raya, from Kuala Lumpur and Johor to Kuching, and also to Sibu and Miri,” he said during a breaking of fast meal with the media last night.

He also advised travellers to prebook their luggage allowance and not to overpack as this could incur additional fees, as well as to reach the airport early because huge crowds are expected during the festive season.

On the gathering, Hamdan said it was the first held post Covid-19 pandemic.

“It feels great that everyone is willing to come, especially as there is only one week before Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

On March 7, AirAsia announced additional flights with fixed fares to help connect families during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Fixed at RM199 one way from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak, the booking period is until April 30 for travel between April 19 and 21 as well as April 28 and 30.