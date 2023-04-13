Bazaar Ramadan Uptown Kota Samarahan chosen as S’wak’s Bazaar Ramadan Rahmah

KUCHING (April 13): Bazaar Ramadan Uptown Kota Samarahan has been selected as Sarawak’s Bazaar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR), said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living political secretary Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said the selected bazaar had met the desired criteria as 46 per cent of total traders (64 out of 140 traders), offered the Menu Rahmah.

“Traders sell their goods at reasonable prices and the bazaar has become the focus of the public,” said Suhaizan when met by reporters after launching the Rahmah Sales Programme at the H&L Supermarket, Aiman ​​Mall in Kota Samarahan today.

He said the initiative to implement the BRR was a strategic cooperation between the ministry and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS).

“It does not involve any cost implications for the government and the Menu Rahmah has become an attraction for customers to come to the bazaar,” he added.

Suhaizan said that the ministry was also working with strategic partner SPay Global to expand the Retail Sector Digitisation Initiative Programme.

This is to ensure that hawkers and small traders are also involved in the mainstream of digitalisation of the country, he added.

Regarding the launch of Rahmah Sales Programme at the H&L Supermarket, Aiman ​​Mall, Suhaizan explained that more than 100 food, home and school supplies were sold at cheap prices, ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent off the normal price.

“In conjunction with the Rahmah sale, H&L Supermarket, Aiman ​​Mall lowered the price of chicken and eggs where chicken costs RM13 while a crate of egg (30 eggs) costs RM15,” he said.

Thus, the ministry hoped that more supermarkets and food businesses would respond and support the government’s efforts by joining the Rahmah initiative (Payung Rahmah).