Businessman, civil servant in Bintulu claim trial to using forged invoices  

BINTULU (April 13): A businessman and a civil servant today claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to eight counts of using forged invoices amounting to RM52,514 between 2015 and 2016.

Malik Ibrahim, 49, and Erlina Zulkifli, 40, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before Judge Steve Ritikos.

According to the charge sheet, the two accused with a common intention allegedly used forged invoices as genuine documents to support claims amounting to RM52,514 for the supply of raw food material to Asrama SK Kuala Kebulu in Sebauh between 2015 and 2016.

The supply was not carried out, which is an offence under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

The judge set May 11 for pre-trial case management (PCTM) and both accused were released on cash bail of RM7,000 with two local sureties.

He said trial dates would be fixed during PTCM and advised both accused to engage counsel by this date or to seek representation from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abd Latif.