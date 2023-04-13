Deputy Premier: Sarawak in dire need of more fire stations

KUCHING (April 13): Concerted effort is needed from all Sarawakian lawmakers to enable the federal government to construct more fire stations in the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the criteria for any projects of federal government agencies in Sarawak, such as fire stations or health facilities, is based on the population, which is not always the case in Sarawak.

“For example, Sarawakians in the rural areas have as much rights as those in the urban areas in terms of (receiving) health services,” he added.

He said that the federal government should instead look at the geographical aspect of the state for the planning and construction of federal facilities instead of basing it on population.

Dr Sim who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government told reporters this during the state-wide launch of the fire safety campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Stutong Ramadan bazaar today.

He added that the Sarawak government had helped the Unity Government in so many ways.

“The Unity Government should look beyond politics when doing something for Sarawak. It is time for them to do their part for us,” he said.

He added it was also time for every lawmaker to do their part instead of harping on cheap publicity stunts which would not augur well for the people.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Datu Khirudin Drahman, who was also present at the event said Sarawak has 39 fire stations, well short of the target of 60 fire stations, based on their fire risk assessment.

“We need more fire stations to provide the maximum protection for all Sarawakians. We also plead for the criteria to construct fire stations in Sarawak be changed from the population to a geographical perspective,” he added.

Khirudin also said political will was also needed to build at least ‘Type E’ (most basic) fire stations) be built in certain districts for the use of voluntary firefighters.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng was also present at the function.