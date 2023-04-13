Explore biomass production as renewable energy, Awg Tengah tells S’wak timber industry

KUCHING (April 13): Exploring opportunities in the production of biomass as a renewable energy source would add value to Sarawak’s timber industry, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said that Japan and South Korea’s appetite for woody biomass for electricity generation has increased exponentially over the past years as they are shifting towards green energy, replacing petroleum, coal and nuclear energy as power sources.

“We do not want to export more logs now. We want the timber industry to be sustainable, focusing on high value products like bamboo, particularly for furniture, engineered wood and biomass.

“Even though we focus on hydrogen, we also must embrace other types of renewable energy which require woody materials as source of energy to replace nuclear energy.

“Apart from hydrogen, we also will look into biomass because there is demand from Japan and South Korea. It is an opportunity for our timber industry players to export wood pellets as biomass.

“As we continue to reduce log exports, we have to adjust to other high-value products like biomass,” Awang Tengah said after presenting financial contributions from Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) to several welfare, social and community associations here today.

Awang Tengah said measures including management certification for long-term timber licence holders and using planted forests as a source of raw materials would put pressure on natural forests.

He said while the state government would continue to facilitate the industry, the sustainability of the natural forest would require concerted efforts from all stakeholders and the private sector.

He thus called on people in the private sector involved in the timber industry to focus on high-value products to improve the industry’s sustainability.

“We will also continue to gazette new national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Our target is to have one million hectares of totally protected areas by 2025.

“We must adjust with the current situation, moving towards green energy. The private sector should also look into technology that can improve operation. We hope they will work together with us,” he added.

On STIDC’s contributions, Awang Tengah said it would promote the spirit of sharing.

“STIDC has been giving financial contributions to NGOs annually since 1982,” he said, adding that this year it gave a total of RM284,000 to 62 organisations.