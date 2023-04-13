Fire destroys shophouse store in Sibu

SIBU (April 13): A fire destroyed a store on the second floor of a shophouse at Jalan Wong Soon Kai here last night.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said a report on the fire was received at 10.31pm.

Sibu fire station and Sungai Merah fire station each sent seven firefighters to the scene.

They included six Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel.

“On arrival, the operation commander did a size up before ordering the extinguishing team to go up to the second floor of the building to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent rooms,” said the statement.

The fire was brought under control by 10.52pm.

After ensuring the fire was completely extinguished and the situation was safe, the operation ended at 11.44pm.

The cause of the fire and damages have yet to be ascertained.