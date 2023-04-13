Four Sabah karatekas for SEA Games

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): Four Sabah karatekas have been selected to represent the country in the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia next month.

They are Amirah Syahirah Azlan, Lovelly Anne Robberth, Niathalia Sherwinnie Ak Yampil and Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin.

Both Amirah and Lovelly will make their second appearance in the region’s premier multi-sport event having made their debut in the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam last year.

Amirah returned with a bronze medal in the women’s below 68kg Kumite event then.

Sabah Karate Association (SKA) secretary general Julian Chin hailed the selection of the state’s four women exponents.

“It has been quite some time that Sabah has so many exponents selected for SEA Games … we are very proud of them.

“They are ready and will definitely give their best … we pray the best for them in the Games,” Julian told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Amirah will again compete in the -68kg Kumite event while Lovelly in the Individual Kata event.

Lovelly will also team up with debutants Niathalia and Naccy to challenge for top honours in the women’s Team Kata event.

Cambodia will host the 32nd edition of the Games from May 5-17 and karate competitions will take place at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 6-8.

Malaysia’s karate squad bagged four golds and six bronzes in the Vietnam SEA Games last year.