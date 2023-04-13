Home Ministry to prioritise adopted children, pre-independence citizenship applications

SEREMBAN (April 13): The Home Ministry (KDN) will give priority to adopted children and those born before independence when processing applications for Malaysian citizenship,

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said applications for adopted children accounted for the highest number of pending citizenships at 133,436.

“They need to be given priority so that they can have easier access to services such as education and health.

“There are about 3,000 applications from those born before Independence, and many of them are already in their 70s and 80s,” he told reporters after breaking fast at the state police contingent here today.

Saifuddin said each procedure to approve the citizenship applications was guided by the Federal Constitution.

“The number of pending citizenship is 133,436 (applications). A total of 6,079 applications have been processed so far this year,” he said.

He said his ministry is aiming to approve at least 10,000 applications this year. – Bernama