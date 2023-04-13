I submitted RM200K to RM350K collected from contractors – Engineer

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): A water engineer for Keningau division told the State Water Department corruption trial on Thursday that on average he would submit RM200,000 to RM350,000 four times a year.

Tam Yin Foon, 58, who was giving his oral evidence before judge Abu Bakar Manat, further testified that the amount was collected from friendly contractors in Keningau and Kota Belud districts.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah, Tam said that normally he would put the money inside a courier bag and he would seal it.

“The money was in RM100 and RM50 notes and inside the courier bag, I also included a piece of paper to show the amount of money I submitted,” the witness testified.

To a question, Tam testified that he never verified the percentage set by the department on how much the contractors would contribute to this scheme as he just followed what he was told.

To another question, Tam also testified that he did not have his own detail record of the contribution money given by the contractors.

The witness added that as far as he could recall, there were five department’s friendly contractors in Keningau.

During a previous hearing, Tam had testified that the 10.75 percent contributions money obtained from contractors for the department’s alleged centralized collection system scheme in Keningau were around one to RM3.5 million a year but he did not know the actual amount of the contribution money he had handed over to Teo Chee Kong in 2008. Teo is the prosecution’s key witness.

Former director of the department, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and former deputy director of the department, Lim Lam Beng@ Lim Chee Hong, 68, are on trial for alleged money laundering involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and Zander Lim also handled the trial.

Counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong defended Lim.

The trial resumes on Friday (April 14).