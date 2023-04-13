‘I want to go already’, Darius’ final words to wife

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): “Saya mau jalan suda” (I want to go already) was the last word the late Datuk Darius Binion said to his wife, Datin Jikilin Binion, before the Nomad 9M-ATZ aircraft carrying several state Cabinet ministers crashed in Sembulan on June 6, 1976.

Relating the incident, Jikilin said her late husband had earlier asked her to prepare him two fried eggs as he was about to leave the state capital.

“He (Darius) asked me to fry him two eggs as he went to take his bath.

“Couple of minutes later, I heard Tun Fuad’s (then Sabah Chief Minister Tun Fuad Stephens) car leaving his residence in Likas.

“I called out to Darius telling him that Tun Fuad had left. Darius then sat on the kitchen table and ate the eggs I fried for him.

“He then said to me “Saya mau jalan suda” (I want to go already),” she said as she held back her tears.

Jikilin said she had been waiting for the official reports on what had actually happened on that fateful day of June 6, 1976.

“I have been waiting for this report almost everyday hoping for a result that is right at heart but as I’ve heard, it is not something that I expected.

“I’m not satisfied (with the result). A plane flew to England but it did not crash, but why from Labuan, which is so near, can it crash?” she asked.

“But what to do, it’s already fate,” she said, adding that she still keeps the watch and ring her late husband wore on that fateful flight. Both the watch and ring were badly damaged.

On June 6, 1976, the Australian-manufactured aircraft Nomad N22B passenger plane, registered 9M-ATZ, was carrying 11 people when it crashed after leaving Labuan at around 3.42pm, approximately 3km off Kota Kinabalu airport on June 6, 1976 (hence it is called the ‘Double Six Tragedy’).

Among those killed were Tun Fuad, Sabah housing and local government minister Datuk Peter Joinod Mojuntin; Sabah communications and public works minister Datuk Chong Thien Vun; Sabah finance minister Datuk Salleh Sulong; deputy chief minister’s assistant minister Datuk Darius Binion; Sabah finance minister’s permanent secretary Datuk Wahid Peter Andau; Sabah’s economic planning unit director Dr Syed Hussein Wafa; Malaysia’s finance minister’s private secretary Ishak Atan; Tun Fuad’s bodyguard Corporal Said Mohammad; Tun Fuad’s son Johari Fuad Stephens; and pilot Gandhi J. Nathan.

Meanwhile, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick hopes the public will respect the privacy of the victims’ families.

“We, the government, hope the report will bring some closure not only to the families affected in the tragedy, but also to the people of Sabah who have been waiting for more then 40 years,” he said after handing the declassified report of the Double Six Tragedy to Jikilin at her residence here on Thursday.

When asked if the widow and family members of the late Darius were satisfied with the report, Ewon said he would relay the wishes made by the family to the cabinet for consideration, without elaborating further.

“What is important right now is to give some space to the families for them to read through the report. It is also important that other family members give the necessary support to them as this is not something that is easy for them to accept, especially after more than 46 years they then finally received the report,” said the Penampang member of parliament who sent his condolences to all the affected families.