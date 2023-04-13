Jail, caning for remand detainee who hid drugs in rectum at Puncak Borneo Prison

KUCHING (April 13): A 29-year-old man caught with drugs hidden in his rectum while being processed for remand at Puncak Borneo Prison was sentenced today by a magistrates’ court here to a total of three years and one month in jail and three strokes of the cane.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Nur Firdaus Azamaniah Osman after he pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession.

On the first charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act, the court sentenced him to two years and three strokes for possessing 17.35g of methamphetamine.

On the second and third charges under Section 12(2) of the DDA, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, Nur Firdaus was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment for possessing 3.92g of ketamine, and six months for possessing 0.29g of ecstasy, respectively.

The offences were committed at the Puncak Borneo Prison Isolation Block for remand detainees, at around 5.30pm on Oct 25, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, a Prisons officer found the drugs in Nur Firdaus’ rectum during an inspection, after the latter was remanded at the prison in connection with a drug case.

The officer is said to have removed a black plastic bag which held five plastic packets of methamphetamine, one packet of ketamine, and one packet containing three ecstasy pills.

It was informed that Nur Firdaus had previously been remanded at the same prison – also for a drug-related case.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Nur Firdaus was unrepresented by legal counsel.