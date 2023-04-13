Johorean businessman discharged, acquitted of murdering employee in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 13): The High Court here today discharged and acquitted a businessman from Johor of a charge of murdering a fellow Johorean employee here in 2018.

Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol ruled the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Chong Yin Seng, 34, as it could not be confirmed that the bones exhibited in court were that of the alleged victim Leow Siew Chung, 28.

The judge found that the prosecution had failed to prove that Leow had in fact died or if dead that it was due to the act of the accused.

He also found that the prosecution had failed to establish the exact place, date, and time of Leow’s death – whether it was at the house near Taman Bourganvillea or at the hilltop of Jalan Sebiew here.

The judge said the chemist’s report suggested there was no proof and evidence to show that the bones at the crime scene were Leow’s or that they were human bones.

The chemist report also could not show that ignitable liquids or accelerants were used at the crime scene to burn any human body or if that the body, purported to be Leow’s, was burnt while alive or dead.

A forensic medical specialist report also failed to conclusively state for a fact that seven bone fragments were that of a human being and was also unable to conclusively explain the cause of death or that the bone fragments collected were indeed Leow’s.

The prosecution also failed to explain discrepancies between a Kulai police report dated July 7, 2019 and the evidence of the so-called accomplices turned prosecution witnesses here.

The Kulai police report had suggested that Leow was arrested by Johor police on that date.

This completely refuted direct eyewitness evidence and implied that Leow was still alive and at large.

On Jan 24 last year, a single charge was preferred against Chong together with two others, Hong Han Loong and Wong Yin Sam, under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the alleged gruesome murder case.

It was alleged that Leow had been beaten up and thereafter burnt at a hillside of Jalan Sebiew here.

However, on Sept 15 last year, the murder charge against Hong and Wong was withdrawn by the prosecution and they were discharged and acquitted to become prosecution witnesses.

On Nov 22 last year, the prosecution amended the charge against Chong alone under Section 302 Penal Code for the alleged murder of Leow, between May 9 and May 10, 2018 at the hilltop of Jalan Sebiew here.

It was also alleged that Chong had beaten Leow to death at a house at Taman Bourganvillea and, allegedly thereafter burnt Leow’s body at the hilltop of Jalan Sebiew here.

Fourteen witnesses were called by the prosecution to testify against Chong.

DPP Jayniesa Laving Jarit prosecuted the case, while Chong was represented by counsels Shankar Ram Asnani and Yu Ying Ying.