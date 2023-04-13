JPN Kuching officers meet with Lawas cancer patient stripped of MyKad

MIRI (April 13): National Registration Department (JPN) Kuching officers today met with 65-year-old Lawas cancer patient Lina Samuel, who was stripped of her MyKad in November.

Lina’s daughter Ruran Lukas told The Borneo Post the first meeting took place in her rental room in Lawas town, as Lina was too unwell to go to JPN Lawas.

“Earlier today, I went to JPN Lawas after receiving a call from them yesterday. Also accompanying me were our community leader and activist Agnes Padan.

“My mum, however, was unable to come as she could barely walk due to her health condition, but after our meeting at the office, the officers came with us to visit my mother at my rental room in Lawas town,” shared Ruran.

She added that the JPN officers later insisted that Lina be present at the Lawas office for her thumbprint to be taken.

Ruran said they managed to get through the procedures with Lina in a wheelchair.

She said although there was no mention on whether Lina’s MyKad would be returned to her, the meetings have given her hope.

“With the MyKad, my mother would be able to travel without any obstacles for her follow-up treatment with the hospital.

“I hope that this matter can be resolved soon,” she said, adding that the officers sought more information from Lina during the meeting.

The meetings with JPN came after news of Lina’s predicament was covered by several news organisations and shared on social media since Sunday.

She was diagnosed with colon cancer in February this year.

Lina has been worried about her follow-up with specialists in Miri Hospital on Monday (April 17) as a MyKad is necessary to travel both by land or air from Lawas to Miri.

Her MyKad was seized by JPN Lawas in November last year when she wanted to change her address in order to vote.

When responding to media queries, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had said Lina was stripped of her MyKad because JPN discovered she is an Indonesian citizen.

He said JPN does not arbitrarily withdraw identification documents.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) called on the government to return Lina’s MyKad, saying the seizure was unlawful and unconstitutional.

LFL director Zaid Malek said it was Lina’s right to have her MyKad, unless an order or deprivation of citizenship is made in compliance with the Federal Constitution.

Zaid stated “the seizure of the MyKad of an individual is without a doubt unlawful and unconstitutional act by the JPN to which there can be no justification”.