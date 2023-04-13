KPDN lists Sarawak’s SPay Global as strategic partner for M’sia’s digitisation effort

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 13): Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has listed Sarawak’s home-grown e-Wallet application SPay Global as one of its strategic partners for the nation’s mainstream digitisation efforts.

The ministry in a statement today said this is to help more Malaysians with their payment transactions.

“KPDN together with strategic partner SPay Global will also expand the Retail Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) Programme which aims to ensure that hawkers and small traders are also involved in the mainstream of national digitisation,” it added.

According to KPDN, until April 13 this year, as many as 40 traders at Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar Uptown Kota Samarahan for example have implemented digital payment.

Meanwhile, political secretary to the KPDN minister Suhaizan Kaiat, also visited the H&L Supermarket at Aiman Mall today.

His visit was part of the ministry’s Rahmah Sales Tour which was implemented by KPDN recently.

KPDN said more than 100 food items, home and school needs are now sold at the supermarket at cheaper prices ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent off the regular price.

“Local residents can save and reduce the cost of living, especially in the run-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” it said.

Apart from that, KPDN also revealed that in conjunction with the Rahmah Sale, Aiman Mall H&L Supermarket has lowered the price of chicken and eggs where standard chicken is sold at RM13 per piece and Omega type eggs are sold at RM15 per pack (containing 30 pieces) during what the supermarket calls their ‘Happy Hour’ only from 5.30pm to 10pm, while stocks last.

“Aiman Mall H&L Supermarket is also providing two special Rahmah Packages for its customers from April 13 to 30 in which the packages combine various food items at discounted and lower prices,” it said.

For the record, the Rahmah Sales which was implemented by KPDN recently have been implemented throughout Malaysia in 3,225 locations including 119 parliamentary constituencies with a sales value exceeding RM54 million.

Following the initiative, KPDN welcomes more supermarkets and food operators to respond and support the government’s efforts by joining the Payung Rahmah initiative.