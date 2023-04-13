Kuching store assistant lands in jail for retaining stolen phone

KUCHING (April 13): A store assistant here has been sentenced to four months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to retaining a stolen mobile phone belonging to another man.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence to Mohd Khairul Abdullah, 28, from Kampung Panglima Seman after he made the plea.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at a house in Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar in Petra Jaya here around 11am on September 4, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, 32, lodged a police report after his house at Jalan Hashim Jaafar in Petra Jaya here was broken into on August 29, 2021.

Further inspection in the house revealed that several items were missing, including his mobile phone. A police report was lodged for further investigation.

Investigations further led to the arrest of Mohd Khairul on September 4, 2021, who handed over the complainant’s mobile phone to the police.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Mohd Khairul was unrepresented.