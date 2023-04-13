Labuan ferry tickets to Sabah mainland sold out

LABUAN (April 13): The Labuan roll on-roll off (ro-ro) ferry operators have confirmed tickets for vehicles and passengers to Menumbok, mainland Sabah a week before the Aidilfitri celebration have been sold out.

The demand for ferry trips from Labuan to Menumbok and vice-versa has soared despite the additional trips offered by ferry operators.

Two ferry operators – Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd (LML) and Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd – have sold thousands of tickets for passengers and vehicles ahead of the combined Aidilfitri public holidays and the mid-term school break starting from April 19.

LML managing director Major (Honorary) Datuk David Ling said ferries remained an important transportation means for travellers from Labuan and Sabah either for work, business dealings, studies or vacation.

“As we uphold our slogan of fast, efficient and reliable service, we will continue to improve services and ensure the safety of travellers, especially during this festive season.

“We have experienced crew members to handle the anticipated Hari Raya exodus during these combined public holidays, as we face this situation every festive season,” he told Bernama on Thursday.

Ling said LML operates four ro-ro ferries, namely Putrajaya 1, Goodwill Star, Kimanis 2 and Joy Star.

The largest ferry, Putrajaya 1, can accommodate up to 85 vehicles and 500 passengers at one time, Goodwill Star (85 vehicles and 420 passengers), while Kimanis 1 and Joy Star each with 55 vehicles and 220 passengers.

“We estimate thousands of Sabahans will return to their respective hometowns during the holidays,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robert Ling Song Shieng, the manager of Labuan Point Enterprise, the ticketing management company for Putrajaya 1, Goodwill Star, Kimanis 2 and Joy Star, said tickets for the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan route between April 18 and 22 were sold out last month.

He said during the period, there would be six to nine ferry trips daily from 7.30 am to 8 pm.

“Only two morning trips are still available for the journey from Menumbok to Labuan on April 24 and 30. From April 25 to 29, there is one trip left,” he said.

The four ferries are now operating every hour instead of every two and three hours on normal days, as travellers will be making a beeline to board the ferries to return to mainland Sabah.

A spokesman for Binabalu Sdn Bhd, the ticketing agent for two ferries, Galaxy and Blue Ocean, said it would provide three trips on weekdays and two trips on the weekend.

“As of today, tickets from Labuan to Menumbok were already sold out, and tickets from Menumbok to Labuan will only be available on May 3,” he said. – Bernama