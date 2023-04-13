Loke: Special airfares for public tertiary students to be announced soon

PETALING JAYA (April 13): The government will announce the special flight ticket prices for students at institutions of higher learning (IPTA) soon, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said this involved students from Sabah and Sarawak furthering their studies in the Peninsula as well as those from the Peninsula studying in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said despite the increase in the number of flights and larger aircraft capacity, it still could not meet the high demand.

“To return home to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, only high-priced business class tickets are left… we will have a plan for students (to purchase tickets) with government subsidy,” he told a media conference after breaking fast with Prasarana Malaysia Berhad employees, here, yesterday. — Bernama