Man arrested for flashing his private parts in Padawan

KUCHING (April 13): Padawan police have arrested a suspect for deliberately exposing his private parts to at least six victims.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said the suspect was arrested at a factory at Jalan Batu Kawa around 1.15pm today.

“Police managed to arrest the suspect who is in his 20’s based on information we have gathered from the public,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that police have so far received six reports against the suspect.

The suspect, he said, would follow his victims and expose himself once they are in a secluded area.

Police are investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty and Section 509 of the Penal Code for word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person.

“We will be applying for a remand order at the Kuching Court tomorrow (April 14),” said Abang Zainal.

He added that police have also seized a motorcycle, two helmets and the clothes worn by the suspect to aid in the investigation.