Man’s body found at Sibu Express Boat Terminal

SIBU (April 13): The body of a man, believed to be mentally unsound, was found along the five-footway of Sibu Express Boat Terminal around 9am today.

The deceased, believed to be in his 50s, has yet to be identified as no identification documents were found on the body.

It is understood that the man was a familiar face in the area as he would often loiter there.

Medical personnel called to the scene pronounced the man dead.

The body was later transported to Sibu Hospital for further action by the police.