MMEA: Sealink’s Victoria 8 vessel detained in good faith

MIRI (April 13): The action of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to detain one of Sealink International Berhad (Sealink) vessels, Victoria 8, was made bona fide (in good faith).

In a statement today, MMEA said the vessel was detained six nautical miles northwest of Kuala Baram at 12.40pm on March 27.

Victoria 8 was detained for investigation on suspicion of committing offences under the Petroleum Development Act and Control of Supplies Act 1961, read together with the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974 for failing to produce the Control Supplies Act (CSA) document.

“Detention and investigation are normal procedures when there is a police report made regarding a vessel suspected of committing an offence.

“The enforcement actions have been made bona fide,” it said.

MMEA was responding to an article in The Borneo Post yesterday titled ‘Sealink mulls legal action against MMEA for unlawful detention of vessel in Kuala Baram’.

The agency said investigation papers had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) after an investigation had been carried out.

“After examining the investigation papers, the DPP decided that no prosecution action would be taken.

“Victoria 8 was set free on April 11 immediately after receiving instructions from the DPP,” it added.