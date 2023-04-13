Padawan Municipal Council partners with Unicef in promoting Child Friendly Cities Initiative

KUCHING (April 13): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has now partnered with United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in promoting the ‘Child Friendly Cities Initiative’ in areas under the council’s jurisdiction.

Through the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday, MPP became the fourth local authority in Sarawak to work with Unicef, after Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Miri City Council (MCC).

MPP chairman Tan Kai witnessed the signing of the MoU at the council’s headquarters and Unicef was represented by its Deputy Representative of the Unicef Programme, Sanja Saranovic.

Tan said the ‘Child Friendly Cities Initiative’ is a Unicef-led programme that supports local councils in realising the rights of children at the local level and the initiative is based on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“We hope to see Kuching City and Padawan Municipality as a city and municipality in Kuching Division where children are safe, protected from violence and abuse, have equal access to essential services and are able to develop to their full potential,” said Tan at the MoU signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, Unicef’s Sanja said the ‘Child Friendly Cities Initiative’ will complement the smart city proof of concept and sustainable development goals initiatives currently being undertaken by MPP.

“This MoU marks the beginning of the journey for MPP to be recognised as the fourth city of the Child Friendly Cities Initiative in Sarawak and the fifth in Malaysia, as well as to be part of the local and global network of more than 3,000 cities around the world,” she said.

Sanja pointed out children from low-income families were disproportionately affected in their access to education, health and nutrition post Covid-19 pandemic and greater commitments were needed to protect the interests of children.

“Through this partnership, we expect concrete results for children at the local level, as neighbourhoods become safer, schools and health systems operate more effectively, and communities and infrastructure are enhanced for all citizens.”

Sanja thanked the state Ministry of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government for demonstrating their commitment in safeguarding children’s welfare.