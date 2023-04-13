PM Anwar breaks fast with media practitioners, artistes in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): More than 1,000 media practitioners and artistes attended a breaking of fast ceremony with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Dewan Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTCKL) here on April 11.

Media practitioners including journalists and cameramen as well as local artistes were entertained with song performances during the event while Muslim guests also had the opportunity to perform Maghrib prayers with Anwar.

Prior to the breaking of fast, the Prime Minister mingled with those present and the guests were served with a tazkirah session as well.

A total of 30 orphans from Kasih Ibu Orphanage were also invited to the event.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil as well as local celebrities including Ifa Raziah, Datuk AC Mizal, Dina Nadzir and Datuk Suhaimi Baba.