PM Anwar: Govt strive to protect country, people from racial conflicts

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): The government will strive to protect the country and the people from falling into narrow racial conflicts, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, he said the government is going to put an end to the attempts by quarters to use identity politics to divide society.

“The key to racial unity that we have achieved so far is mutual respect, which is one of the important elements in developing Malaysia MADANI,” read the post.

In conjunction with the Songkran celebration, Anwar called on the Siamese community to unite with other Malaysians and share goals and determination, while maintaining unity and cooperation to develop the country.

“Hence we will together lead Malaysia towards a developed and prosperous nation. Happy celebrating the Songkran Festival to the Siamese community in Malaysia,” he said.

Known as the water splashing festival, Songkran is a Thai New Year celebration which is celebrated for three days every year beginning April 13. – Bernama