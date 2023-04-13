Proposal to elevate Penampang council to be tabled by July

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): The proposal to elevate the Penampang District Council to a municipal council is expected to be tabled by July this year.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam said they have to collect reports from relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Finance first.

“Nothing is stopping efforts to elevate the council. We are just waiting for reports from the agencies. Some reports can take a few days to a few months to complete.

“Once that is ready, then we can table the proposal in the Cabinet. Although we cannot say when exactly the elevation will happen, the proposal tabling is hoped to be done by (July 8) this year,” he said.

Joachim said this during the swearing-in ceremony of Penampang district councillors at a hotel here on Thursday.

Headed by its District Officer Francis Chong, the councillors are Dr Abdul Rashid Hassan, Augustin Anthony, Alexander Hugo Malakun, Andre Norbert, Arnold Jobi, Bernadette C. Edmund, Chong Pit Fah, Chu Chi Ken, David Ong Choon Chung.

Dg Sarinah Mohd Yassin, Dr Felix Tongkul, Jafery Jomion, John Chryso Masabal, Lee Yun Meng @ Alvin, Lim Teck Sin, Luvita Koisun, Martin Lugu, Matthew Siefred Gumpil, Michael Jimli Gujilo and Richard Chong Lee Check.

Meanwhile, Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick supports the proposal to elevate the Penampang District Council.

Ewon said the recently appointed councillors will play an important role in realising that goal as they play a big part in helping the federal and state governments develop the district.

“They (councillors) will determine whether the service provided is worthy for the elevation of the Penampang District Council to a municipal council.

“However, as a local leader in the Penampang district, I fully support and urge the Sabah government to elevate the council,” he said during the swearing-in ceremony.

Also present were Dewan Negara Senator Datuk John Ambrose, Senator Datuk Noraini Idris, Upko vice president Datuk Donald Mojuntin, State Local Government and Housing Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Dr Jamili Nais, and Penampang District Council executive officer Robert Malangking.