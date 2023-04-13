Sarawakian diver Dyg Nursharzyra eyes two Sukma XXI gold

KUCHING (April 13): Buoyed by her good performance in two competitions this year, up and coming Sarawak diver Dayang Nursharzyra Awang Nasaruddin has set her sights on winning two gold medals in Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) XXI, which will be hosted by Sarawak next year.

The 16-year-old SMK Sungai Maong student, who is a member of the Sarawak Sukma shadow team, captured three gold medals in the Girls A platform, 1m springboard, and 3m springboard at the third Tirta Taruna 66 International Diving and Artistic Swimming Championships at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 17-18.

Dayang Nursharzyra followed up with a stellar performance at the 58th Milo-PRM MIAG Diving Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on April 1-3.

She bagged six gold and one silver during the meet that also saw participation of top divers from the national squad, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, and Pahang.

Her gold medals came from the Girls A 1m springboard, 3m springboard, platform, mixed 3m springboard synchronised, mixed platform synchronised, and Women’s Open 3m springboard synchronised, whereas the silver was for the Women’s platform synchronised.

“I am actually not very satisfied with my performance despite collecting six gold and one silver because I feel that I could have produced better dives to gain more points. However, I still feel proud of the achievement,” she told The Borneo Post.

“My target for Sukma XXI is to win two gold medals for the Sarawak contingent. I will be competing in the women’s 1m springboard, 3m springboard, and one of the women’s synchronised events,” she said.

She pointed out that during her first Sukma outing in Perak in 2018, she did not manage a podium finish.

“I entered the finals for Women’s 1m springboard, Women’s 3m springboard, and Women’s synchronised 3m springboard,” she said.

Dayang Nursharzyra said it was a big disappointment when women’s diving events were scrapped during Sukma XX MSN Kuala Lumpur.

A good performance in the coming Sukma would place her in good stead for selection to the national junior squad.

Dayang Nursharzyra added she wants to become a great diver like her idol Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

“I need to keep very focused on my training and try to improve on the difficulty of the dives,” she said.