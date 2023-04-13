Sibu woman dupped of RM526,400 in Rolex watch scam

SIBU (April 13): A woman in her 60s here has lost RM526,400 to a Rolex watch scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim had been dealing with the suspect through WeChat since the beginning of February.

“During the period, the victim was offered four watches at a price of RM526,400,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim was attracted by the offer and, from Feb 15-27, made payments in nine transactions to a local bank account.

When she did not receive the watches after completing the payments, she attempted to contact the suspect but failed.

This led her to lodge a police report.

Zulkipli advised the public to verify online sellers before making purchases.

He warned against patronising sellers offering super low prices to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 or the CCID Scam Response Centre on 0328101559 or 03 -26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.

To verify bank accounts or telephone numbers head to http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule.