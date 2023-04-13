SMA: Kuching, Miri meet 61 of 80 Smart City key indicators

KUCHING (April 13): Kuching City and Miri City have inched closer to obtaining the Smart City recognition by hitting 61 out of 80 key indicators of smart cities based on the Malaysian standard.

Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said the 80 key indicators implemented by SMA are based on MS ISO 37122:2019, which are listed by the Local Government Development Ministry and Department of Town and Country Planning (PlanMalaysia).

“There are seven main thrusts under MS ISO 37122: 2019, which are smart economy, digital infrastructure, smart mobility, smart population, smart environment, smart lifestyle, and smart government.

“Looking at the criteria involved, the development of smart cities in Sarawak (Kuching and Miri) meets 61 out of 80 characteristics outlined,” he said.

Zaidi said this during a courtesy call by a delegation from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak led by rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali at SMA’s office here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jamil said the purpose of the visit was to get advice and guidance from SMA for the development of a smart campus to support Sarawak’s smart city agenda.

“As it will be the first smart campus in Sarawak, input from SMA will be used as a benchmark towards the smart campus planning. This is one of our efforts to ensure the students of UiTM Sarawak are ready in the field of digitisation,” he said.