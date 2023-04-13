SMK Sacred Heart receives RM30,000 for Sibu storm damage repairs

SIBU (April 13): SMK Sacred Heart received RM30,000 from Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng today.

Chieng said the contribution is to help with the school repairs from the recent freak storm which had damaged seven blocks of the school’s building and blew away some of its roofs.

“There are damages to the electrical wiring, tables and some of the facilities including the library. A lot of the books in the library are wet due to the leaking roof,” he told the reporters after presenting the contribution at the Centennial Hall, SMK Sacred Heart here.

He suggested the school to apply for funds from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to cover the cost of repairs as the mission school is eligible for allocations.

“I have contacted the divisional engineer of Department of Works (JKR) Sibu – the engineer will be coming on Monday to do a cost estimation that can be included in the Unifor application,” he added.

Chieng also requested Lanang rep Alice Lau to help the school; and called on the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MOE) to allocate some funds for the repairs.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart School Old Students’ Association (SHOSA) president Penghulu Yong King Sung said roughly RM90,000 has been spent to repair the roof alone.

“We have spent roughly RM90,000 to repair the roof and another RM30,000 for electrical wiring.

“If we are to restore the library to its original state, I think we need hundreds of thousands,” he said.

He called on all former students to come forward and contribute.