Speed up reforms to avoid another sudden change of power, Bersih tells Anwar administration

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Electoral watchdog Bersih has today urged Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition federal government to speed up some of the political reforms it had promised or risk further turmoil and instability in government.

It said that since the 15th general elections (GE15) concluded last year, only the anti-hopping law has been implemented while the rest such as on political financing and fair allocation of resources have yet to manifest themselves.

“Apart from the anti-hopping Bill, the political situation is pretty much status quo following GE14. Which means there’s the possibility that this government may not last long.

“That’s why we see political manoeuvring like those trying to get Najib pardoned and charges against our deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi dropped,” its chairman Thomas Fann said, referring to convict former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“These are all speculations however and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres. What we’re calling for is that this government put into place reforms that not only bring about political stability but also for these reforms to be in place,” Fann added after launching Bersih’s annual report here. — Malay Mail

