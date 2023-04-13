Suhakam recommends ratification of ICERD to resolve statelessness in commissioned report

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): The Malaysian government ought to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in its effort to resolve statelessness, a research report on statelessness commissioned by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has said.

Commissioned in 2021, the 347-page report titled ‘Human Rights and Statelessness in Peninsular Malaysia’, said Malaysia’s accession to ICERD aims at upholding Malaysia’s obligations to protect and fulfil the human rights of all stateless persons as enshrined in the fundamental liberties guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

“The ICERD addresses statelessness through provisions prohibiting ‘distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin’.

“Monitoring bodies under the ICERD create stronger compliance mechanisms for states to adhere to their obligations to uphold the right to nationality and prevent and reduce statelessness,” it said.

Besides ICERD, the report said Malaysia has yet to accede to the following treaties — the 1954 Convention, 1961 Convention, 1951 Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

It said Malaysia has also yet to remove reservations on the articles related to the right to nationality in three other treaties in order to provide a foundation for Malaysia to start fulfilling its obligations towards the prevention and reduction of statelessness.

The aforementioned three treaties were the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW); the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

“The reservation to these articles means Malaysia is not legally bound to abide by these provisions on the right to nationality,” it added.

The previous Pakatan Harapan government had in its manifesto pledged to ratify core United Nations conventions including ICERD in order to protect the human rights of Malaysians but failed following pressure from Malay-Muslim lobby groups.

Although ICERD is mainly about ending racial discrimination by ensuring everyone enjoys a wide range of basic freedoms while also allowing affirmative action policies, if necessary, detractors have sought to portray the convention as an attack on Islam’s constitutional position as the religion of the federation.

Separately, the report said measures such as educating citizenship applicants on the importance of seeking help early and expanding civil service organisations’ (CSOs) capacity on the ground should be considered as part of the report’s findings that were obtained from the data collected from its participants.

“Participants made a note that political interventions, such as asking Members of Parliament to make a formal inquiry with the appropriate National Registration Department office, did help.

“Providing more training and funding to CSOs to continue this outreach could potentially be an effective avenue at coaxing stateless populations, particularly those who do not trust the government, to apply for and gain their rights to citizenship,” it said.

Other recommendations include making improvements to the citizenship application process which involves shortening the waiting times, providing easy access to check on the status of applications and increasing transparency surrounding the path to citizenship.

The report also called for applicants to be informed about the Bahasa Malaysia language proficiency test and offering rejected applicants’ specific reasons why so they can amend their future applications appropriately.

It also said the requirement to trace parents who have abandoned them should be removed for stateless children to receive citizenship. “Stateless children should be prioritised in the process of obtaining citizenship and inherit their adoptive Malaysian parents’ citizenship upon completion of adoption paperwork,” it said.

As for citizenship applicants, the report recommended they be given temporary formal identification such as red ICs automatically while waiting for their citizenship approval so they are able to access services such as public healthcare and pay subsidised local rates.

“It is important to note that since the issue of statelessness is multifaceted, solutions to solve it must require a truly collaborative effort,” it said.

Led by economist Melati Nungsari, the report assesses legal, policy, administrative, institutional frameworks, and processes that impact access to citizenship in Malaysia.

The full report can be accessed here. – Malay Mail