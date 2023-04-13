S’wak General Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (April 13): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is asking for the public’s help to locate the next-of-kin of a Malay male patient known as Mohamad Rajali.

A statement from SGH said Mohamad, 63, was taken to the Emergency and Trauma Department on April 10 by members of the public who found him unconscious on the side of the road.

The patient’s identification card shows an address at Kampung Tengah, Sungai Kuali, Serkat, Pontian, Johor while the last residential address is at No 42, Jalan Matang, Batu 10, Kuching.

“In this regard, the hospital asks for the kindness of the public who knows the patient or his next-of-kin to immediately come to the Neurosurgery High Dependency Unit ward, Children’s Ward building, SGH or call 082-276 666 at extension 3813,” said the statement.