S’wak Transport Ministry gives out bubur lambuk to govt staff at Bangunan Baitulmakmur

KUCHING (April 13): A total of 500 ‘bubur lambuk’ were distributed to staff from various ministries and departments at Bangunan Baitulmakmur 1 in Petra Jaya here today.

According to a statement, the programme, which was organised by the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the ministry’s Social and Recreation Club, was officiated by its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and his deputy Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Lee said such a noble programme should remain a tradition in the month of Ramadan and he hoped that it can be continuously organised in the future.

The distribution of bubur lambuk is an annual charity programme of the Ministry of Transport.

It aims to enliven the Ramadan month with charitable activities in addition to reaping the blessings and virtues found in this holy month.

Also present was Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan Empaling.