SWB identifies source of Jalan Kemuyang’s water woes, addressing issue

SIBU (April 13): The Sibu Water Board (SWB) has identified the source of water supply issues at Taman Desa Kemuyang, Jalan Kemuyang.

In a statement, SWB said the water supply problem was due to internal pipe leakage at the Ninth Brigade Rascom Camp at Mile 10, Jalan Ulu Oya, which required increased water supply to the camp.

As a temporary measure, SWB said it has adjusted the valve to the camp to ensure water supply to Jalan Kemuyang would not be affected.

“SWB will also hold a discussion with the management of Rascom to follow up the problem of internal pipe leakage in the camp area,” said the board.

The statement was in response to The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo’s reports of residents in the area having sleepless nights due to the frequent water supply interruptions.

SWB said as a long-term solution to increase water pressure to Taman Desa Kemuyang, a new pipe with a diameter of 600mm would be installed along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman under the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department’s (JBLAB) Kanowit Water Supply Phase 2 project.

The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

“The pipe installation project, including installing a high-level tank in the area of Jalan Kemuyang, has been submitted under the 12th Malaysia Mid-Term Review Plan and it will be implemented as soon as possible once it is approved,” added SWB.

The board also expressed regret for all the inconvenience caused to residents in the area.

Contact SWB via its 24-hour service line on 013-8106311 to request water supply via water tankers, or to report water leaks or broken pipes.