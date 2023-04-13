Tan Kai: MPP mulling regulating heavy vehicles at residential areas

KUCHING (April 13): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will be coming up with a new policy regulating heavy vehicles travelling on roads at residential neighbourhoods, said its newly appointed chairman Tan Kai.

Tan pointed out many residential projects were now being carried out in areas under MPP jurisdiction and the council has received numerous complaints concerning heavy vehicles causing inconvenience to residents at a neighbourhood.

The most recent case highlighted in the media involved cracked and uneven road surface at a neighbourhood at Arang Road due to heavy vehicles being driven on the affected roads.

“There was another complaint yesterday and it was related to damaged road surface at Lorong 13B of Arang Road due to an ongoing project at the residential area. I have immediately informed our engineering department to take immediate action to repair the roads,” Tan told reporters at his office yesterday.

The newly appointed chairman said another issue raised was over-filled lorries dropping soil on the roads at the neighbourhood while en route to the project site.

“Currently, we don’t have a very clear policy on this and thus, MPP is going to come up with a new policy on heavy machinery transporting construction materials and soil to the site at a neighbourhood. Once the policy has been finalised, we will ask all the developers to comply with it.”

Tan added he had since met with the developer of the project at Arang Road and he was assured that no more heavy vehicles would be driven on the roads in the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, The Borneo Post highlighted an issue whereby a resident at Arang Road complained of heavy vehicles being driven past his home about 100 times in the past week and this had caused numerous sections of the roads to be damaged.