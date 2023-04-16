Cable theft syndicate busted, four detained

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Police are believed to have busted a cable theft syndicate after arresting four men believe to be involved in a series of thefts in and around the city.

District police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police had received two reports in March from a telecommunications company regarding two cases of cable theft along Jalan Kebajikan, Kota Kinabalu, and Jalan Ramayan Putatan amounting to around RM51,500 in losses.

Acting on information, he said a team of police apprehended two locals in their 30s suspected of stealing cables in Telipok on April 14.

He said they found melted silver and copper cables on the suspects, allegedly about to be sold.

“Interrogations on the suspects led us to an unnumbered house in the Telipok housing area, which is the premises they were about to sell the silver and copper to. A Filipino working there was arrested.

“The same day around 12pm, we apprehended another Filipino in some bushes near Jalan Kebajikan.

The suspect’s accomplice managed to escape. We also seized rolls of cut cables and tools believed to be used by the suspect to steal the cables,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

With the arrest of the four suspects, police believe that cable theft cases here would decline.

Members of the public are urged to assist police in channeling information on such cases so the perpetrators can be quickly arrested.

“In enforcing the law, police will not compromise with anybody involved in this crime, especially scrap iron premises owners who break the law by colluding with the thieves to buy the stolen goods as the cables are a controlled item,” he said.

On April 12, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd auxiliary policemen detained two men for attempting to steal cables belonging to a telecommunications company.

SESB auxiliary police team have launched a special operation, dubbed ‘Operasi Kabel Elektrik’, to combat the increase theft of its electricity cables which has been blamed for the spate of power interruptions lately.