CM: Sabah economy can be restored

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor expressed confidence that the state’s economy can be restored and its growth intensified under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan.

He also said that SMJ enables the state government to implement a holistic progress for a more inclusive, balanced and fair development.

“I am confident that this government is capable of making changes, reducing the unemployment rate, eradicating poverty and providing comfort to the rakyat,” he said at a breaking of fast in Tuaran on Sunday.

During the program, Hajiji also handed out Ramadhan contributions to the needy in Tuaran district.

He pointed out that while the state and national economy are still in the process of recovery due to the pandemic three years ago, Sabah is very fortunate because it is still able to make the highest achievement in its revenue collection.

According to him, the success is the result of hard work and determination on the part of the State Government which is also assisted by civil servants, who are committed to developing the state.

“We will continue to work hard, strive to continue to strengthen the state’s finances in accordance with the policy of the SMJ’s halatuju. For that, the State Government will continue to implement investor-friendly policies aimed at attracting more investors to the state and country.

“When the number of investors increases, the spin-off effects on the state’s economy will also increase and there will be jobs well as business opportunities for the locals,” he stressed.

Hajiji said as of last year the state government had approved investments from the economic sector worth RM11.5 billion involving 89 projects that could generate 4,566 job opportunities.

According to him, with the addition of the integrated green steel project worth RM19.6 billion in the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) that was signed in November last year, including several other investment projects that are currently in the process of being implemented, Sabah will receive a total of foreign and domestic direct investment amounting to RM33.4 billion.

He emphasized that defending the lives of the people is one of the government’s big agendas, whether at the state level or at the federal level.

The government, Hajiji said, is very concerned about any issue related to assistance to the needy such as orphans, people with disability (OKU), asnaf and converts.

“In addition to the aid from the government, I strongly encourage government agencies, government-linked companies or the private sector as well as the non-governmental organizations to extend help and donations to the less fortunate so that they too can celebrate the coming festivity,” he added.

Hajiji pointed out that the breaking of fast and distribution of aid to 200 people reflects the government’s concern and sense of responsibility to help the less fortunate to reduce their burden so that they can welcome Syawal with a sense of joy.

Hajiji reminded all to adopt a modest attitude in spending as a thrifty attitude will strengthen the family’s economy and help to prepare for future needs, such as children’s education.