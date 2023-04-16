Dudong division fully supports no-contest call for PDP president’s post in TGM

SIBU (April 16): The Dudong division of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a resolution on unanimously supporting the call for the party president’s post to be uncontested during the triennial general meeting (TGM), set to be held in Bintulu this June.

In announcing this, PDP Dudong chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew said this was one of the four resolutions passed during the division’s own TGM here today.

“We (PDP Dudong Division) fully support for the post of party president to be uncontested,” he said, adding that the TGM for PDP Central would tentatively be called on June 10.

On the second resolution passed, Teo said PDP Dudong had proposed for the setting up of a Sibu Jaya branch to better serve the growing population of that township.

Should the proposal receive greenlight, Sibu Jaya would be the next PDP branch here after Naman, Sungai Assan and Durin, he said, adding that these branches are all under the purview PDP Dudong.

The division’s third resolution passed was to fight for the RM1 million allocation, meant to assist the farmers in Dudong, as what was done last year.

“It is to help the farmers cover the purchase of fertilisers, feeds and other inputs,” he added.

On the fourth resolution passed, Teo said it was on calling for police to run regular patrols across the Durin area.

Earlier, Teo briefed fellow party on the breakdown of councillors and local community leaders representing the PDP in Dudong.

“The party currently has three Iban Penghulu, two Chinese Penghulu and nine Kapitan in Dudong.

“As for the Bawang Assan area, there are two Chinese Penghulu and seven Kapitan from the party.

“On the number of councillors from the PDP, there are eight in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), and five in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).”

For the record, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, is also PDP president.

According to Teo, Tiong has RM7 million in allocation annually – RM5 million under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant, and RM2 million under Minor Rural Project (MRP).

Meanwhile, the PDP Dudong’s TGM involved the election of office-bearers in the division’s main, youth and women sections for the new term.

Three supreme council members of the division also attended the AGM: Councillor Joshua Ting, Datuk Seri Lau Kueng Chai and Penghulu Simon Ting.