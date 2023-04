TAWAU (April 16): A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah here on Sunday.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said prior to the discovery, the station had received a distress call at around 8.58am and rushed to the scene.

He said the victim, known as Indokang, was found unconscious inside her locked house. Parademics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jemishin said the body was handed over to the police for further investigation.