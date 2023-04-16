Financial help will reduce cable theft – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): One possible way to reduce the rampant cable theft in Sabah is to provide financial aid to the less fortunate.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar believes that the cases of cable theft here might be seasonal and usually occur near festivities such as Hari Raya.

It is understood that he meant the perpetrators would steal and sell cable materials possibly to fund expenses for the festivities or for basic necessities.

Mohd Yaakob said the price of raw materials for cables including aluminium and copper, has also risen since last year, but he sees that it has now stabilized.

The increase in the price of raw materials could be part of the reason for the rise of cable theft here.

“Maybe during holiday seasons they are desperate to earn illegal money, so they resort to cable theft.

“A possible initiative SESB can do is to identify these people and help them by providing financial aid,” Mohd Yaakob said during a fast breaking ceremony at SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu here on Sunday.

He cited the recent spate of cable theft in Sabah which caused power disruption at the State Administration Centre (PPNS) due to damage to cables belonging to SESB.

“It is not only cables belonging to SESB, but the cables of the Public Works Department (JKR), Telekom and City Hall have also been stolen,” he added.

During the ceremony, Mohd Yaakob had presented a total RM50,000 donation from SESB to the school, comprising of RM200 each to 110 students from the B40 category, RM13,000 for the repair and replacement of air conditioners at the school’s mosque, RM15,000 in zakat wakala for the school mosque’s tahfiz activities, as well as a RM3,000 personal donation to the school.

Mohd Yaakob, who is a SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu alumni, made the zakat wakala donation as an example of helping would-be cable thieves so they do not have to resort to crime.

SESB has carried out 11 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in the Ramadhan month so far in various districts such as Lahad Datu and Tawau.